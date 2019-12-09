Detroit — Two girls found four adults all suffering from drug overdoses Sunday afternoon on Detroit's east side police said.

Medics were able to revive one adult, but the other three died.

The grisly discovery was made about 3:50 p.m. on the 12000 block of Caldwell, police said. That's north of Caniff and west of Mound.

Police have not detailed the relationship between the girls and the adults.

Police say the girls, 6 and 8, found the four victims — three men and one woman — unresponsive and alerted authorities.

Naloxone was used to revive a 32-year-old man.

A 30-year-old woman and two of the men, both believed to be in their 30s, died, said Latrice Crawford, spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The girls were taken to an area hospital for observation. Child Protective Service is investigating the incident to determine where they should be placed, police said.

Naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug, has been in widespread use in Michigan in recent years. It started with law enforcement, after Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard fought for a change in state law that would allow police to carry the drug.

But lately it has branched out to the general public too, to the point 50,000 free kits of the antidote were distributed by Michigan pharmacies in September.

More: Training offered on administration of opioid-blocking drug

More: Michigan pharmacies to give away 50,000 opioid antidote kits Sept. 14

Last year, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 2,036 people in Michigan died of opioid overdoses. Roughly 76% of those overdoses that year owed to synthetic opioids.

Compare that to 2000, when only 17 of Michigan's 183 opioid overdoses (9%) owed to synthetic opioids.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/09/two-girls-discover-four-adult-overdose-victims-detroit-three-die/2628369001/