Detroit — Two men are in critical condition Tuesday as they recover from separate shootings hours apart in Detroit, police said.

The first took place about 8:05 p.m. on the 600 block of East Bethune, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's on the city's east side, north of East Grand Boulevard and west of Oakland.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was approached by another man. Police believe the second man to be in his early 30s, 6 feet tall, and wearing all-black clothing.

That man and the victim exchanged words. Then the suspect pulled out a long gun and shot the victim. And then he fled.

The victim was then privately conveyed to an area hospital.

Six hours later, at about 2 a.m., a 30-year-old male shooting victim turned up at St. John Hospital on Moross, also on Detroit's east side.

Police say the circumstances preceding tthat shooting are unknown. The victim was dropped off at the hospital by a vehicle with bullet holes in its rear window.

The person who dropped the victim off did not stay to speak to police, Crawford said. And the victim did not offer much information on what had happened.

