A 38-year-old passenger died Wednesday after being found unresponsive on a Greyhound bus after it arrived at the station in downtown Detroit, police said.

Emergency personnel were called to the station on Howard near the Lodge Freeway at about 7 p.m. after a man was reported unresponsive, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Buy Photo The man arrived at the downtown Detroit station on Wednesday night. (Photo: Kevin J. Hardy, The Detroit News)

It was unclear how long he had been traveling or where he arrived from. Investigators have not found signs of trauma or foul play, Burt said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A cause of death is pending.

Reached Wednesday night, a Greyhound spokeswoman could not immediately provide more details about the incident.

