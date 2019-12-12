Federal, state and local officials met Thursday to update residents on the response to the recent Detroit Bulk Storage dock collapse that sent of piles stored aggregate into the river.

"We’re here to present a path forward… so this does not happen again," said Justin Onwenu, an environmental justice organizer with the Sierra Club, to more than 100 people at the meeting at Cass Corridor Commons.

The event came a day after officials said that analysis of the spill by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy labs in Lansing from the Detroit Bulk Storage waterfront site last month indicates that there were no adverse effects on the Detroit River.

The testing results were announced a few hours after the Great Lakes Water Authority said it also was testing water taken from the Detroit River after the collapse.

Tracy Kecskemeti, the southeast Michigan district coordinator with EGLE, said the water authority results were pending. But testing results from a city of Wyandotte water intake site downstream from the site have not shown detectable levels of contaminants, she said.

Kecskemeti addressed concerns about lingering contaminants from when the riverfront site belonged to Detroit Revere Copper and Brass, which during the 1940s handled uranium and other potentially dangerous materials as a subcontractor under the Manhattan Project that developed nuclear weapons.

Kecskemeti said that findings from a previous Energy Department radiological survey released in 1990 found no areas with direct radiation levels.

"There’s not a radiological hazard on that site," she said.

She also said that her department has issued notices to Detroit Bulk Storage and the property owner advising them that they violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. They were ordered to remove limestone from the river, secure the shoreline to prevent erosion and address contaminated river sediments during restoration.

"One of our biggest concerns is that material being dredged up," she said. Her department is working with city, state and federal agencies "to make sure these things don’t get overlooked again,"she said.

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, state Sen. Stephanie Chang and state Rep. Tyrone Carter as well as community groups including the East Michigan Environmental Action Council and Friends of the Detroit River also attended the meeting.

Water samples conducted at the site of the southwest Detroit dock collapse at the riverfront storage site showed no detectable contaminants or that they were "well below water quality standards," state officials said this week.

At least three water samples were taken, one 2,540 feet upstream from the site, one directly in front of the spill area and the other 1,040 feet downstream.

Samples taken upstream and downstream of the dock collapse were tested for metals, PCBs, suspended solids and industrial contaminants, and processed in an expedited fashion, the state said.

In spite of Kecskemeti's update and the state's water analysis, some others Thursday wanted more action taken, including additional independent testing below the river surface and strict oversight of the company's response.

"We just cannot rely on these corporate polluters to do right by us," U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib said to applause.

