Detroit — Two men listed as "John Does" were fatally shot early Thursday morning inside a house on the city's west side, police said.

Details about the double homicide in the 11700 block of Manor were sketchy Thursday, although Detroit police spokeswoman Latrice Crawford said police arrested a 44-year-old man and confiscated a revolver found at the scene.

The victims both are black males; one is believed to be about 50 years old, while the other appears to be about 45, Crawford said.

"There's not anything in the preliminary report about a motive," Crawford said. The investigation is ongoing.

As of Wednesday, there were 264 homicides in Detroit, up 17 from the 247 killings during the same period in 2018. Last year, the city recorded 261 homicides — the fewest since 1966.

