A 44-year-old Detroit man was charged Friday in connection with the fatal shootings of a Vietnam veteran and his nephew in Detroit.

Sylvester Gilmore is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of felony firearm, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. Anthony Foster, 69, and his nephew Devon Gillard, 41, both of Detroit, where shot with a handgun about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in a home on Manor Street near Meyers and Fenkell.

The prosecutor's office said the shooting followed an argument, and that police found Gilmore in a living room chair with a handgun next to him. Foster and Gillard were pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about the shooting are expected to be presented at a preliminary examination for Gilmore, who is expected to be arraigned after 11 a.m. Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

