CLOSE Investigators said the suspect in the shooting is still at-large Detroit Police Department, The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify people of interest in connection with a shooting at a west side banquet hall that left two men injured.

The shooting happened at about 7:10 p.m. Nov. 5 at a banquet hall in the 16500 block of Plymouth Road near the Southfield Freeway.

A 28-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect, according to authorities.

Investigators released video of people who were at the hall the day of the shooting and want to interview them about the incident.

Police said in November there was an argument and "someone began shooting." They also said a 47-year-old man had also been shot and injured.

More: 2 men shot during 'altercation' at west side banquet hall

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects should call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at (313) 596-5645 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/13/detroit-police-seek-tips-shooting-west-side-banquet-hall/2636111001/