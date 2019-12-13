Detroit — The former Conners Creek Power plant on the city's east side was demolished Friday.

The 40-acre site of the retired power plant, located between Jefferson Avenue and the Detroit River, crashed in a cloud of smoke and dust.

Buy Photo DTE Energy's old Conners Creek Power Plant was demolished Friday between Jefferson Avenue and the Detroit River to make room for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's $2.5 billion plant expansion project on Detroit's east side. (Photo: Kevin J. Hardy, The Detroit News)

The city of Detroit acquired the land as part of nearly 215 acres delivered to to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to expand its Jefferson North Assembly Plant and convert its Mack Avenue Engine Complex to build new versions of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The coal-fired Conners Creek Power Plant had been in operation in various configurations since 1915 and was decommissioned in 2008.

Buy Photo DTE Energy Co.’s old Conners Creek Power Plant was demolished Friday between Jefferson Avenue and the Detroit River to make room for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's $2.5 billion plant expansion project on Detroit’s east side. One wall still stood as protection from the implosion. (Photo: Kevin J. Hardy, The Detroit News)

