LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The former Conners Creek Power plant on the city's east side was demolished Friday.

The 40-acre site of the retired power plant, located between Jefferson Avenue and the Detroit River, crashed in a cloud of smoke and dust.

The city of Detroit acquired the land as part of nearly 215 acres delivered to to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to expand its Jefferson North Assembly Plant and convert its Mack Avenue Engine Complex to build new versions of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The coal-fired Conners Creek Power Plant had been in operation in various configurations since 1915 and was decommissioned in 2008.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/13/retired-conners-creek-power-plant-detroit-demolished/2636262001/