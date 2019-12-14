Detroit — The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

The incident occurred at 7:13 p.m. on Friday in the 2200 block of Lafayette.

Police said a 19-year-old man was inside the party store on Chene where he had a verbal altercation with the unknown suspect.

The 19-year-old and family members left the location on foot and the suspect chased them to the 2200 block of Lafayette and began firing shots at them.

The 19-year-old was struck multiple times. Medics responded and transported the victim to the hospital, where he died.

Detroit police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police are seeking to identify this man. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

