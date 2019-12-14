Detroit — A man has died Saturday following an officer-involved shooting on the city’s east side, police say.

The shooting took place around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Woodlawn near the Van Dyke intersection when officers confronted a potential suspect related to a separate investigation.

Police said the suspect opened fire at officers, who returned fire.

The unidentified suspect was struck in crossfire and died en route to the hospital, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department

The department is investigating the circumstances and no further information on the suspect or what occurred was released. His age and how many shots were fired were unclear.

