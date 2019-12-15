Detroit — Police are investigating a double shooting that started with a handshake early Sunday morning on Detroit's east side.

The shooting took place at 12:05 a.m. at Diamond Liquor, a Project Green Light-covered storefront on the 3800 block of East McNichols, at Conant.

Police say the suspect entered the location and shook hands with a 30-year-old man. The two talked and the suspect was headed toward the door when he doubled back to speak to the victim again.

The victim bumped into the man, though, "causing him to drop something from his hand," and the two men began arguing.

The suspect grabbed the victim by his collar before pulling a handgun and striking the man with it. At that point a 21-year-old man attempted to intervene.

But police say the "weapon went off," striking the 21-year-old man in his chest, and also leaving a graze wound on the back of the 30-year-old victim's head.

After the shots were fired the suspect fled, headed west on McNichols, in a silver Chevy Malibu without any rims.

The 30-year-old victim drove himself and the 21-year-old victim to an area hospital, where the second victim was listed in critical condition. The older victim was listed in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release a description of the suspected shooter, but ask anyone with information on the incident to share what they know at 313-596-1140.

Businesses pay to participate in Project Green Light, a program that allows police to monitor their video surveillance feeds in real time.

