Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash that left one motorist in critical condition, officials said.

Troopers at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway at Interstate 75.

A preliminary investigation showed a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling north on the freeway's southbound lanes near I-75 and crashed head-on into a BMW sedan that was heading south, according to authorities.

The pickup then traveled across the roadway and crashed into a Kia Optima that was also heading south.

State police said the drivers of all of the vehicles involved in the crash had to be extricated by Detroit firefighters. All of them were taken to a hospital to be treated.

The Kia's driver and passenger are listed in stable condition, officials said. The Silverado's driver sustained only minor injuries.

Detectives continue to investigator and said impaired driving may be a factor in the crash.

