A man was found dead when Detroit fire crews battled a blaze Monday at a commercial building on the city's north side, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to a complex in the 17200 block of Gable at about 6:40 p.m. and found the victim while responding to the blaze in a garage-like area, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

The property owner told investigators that the man was a homeless employee who had been allowed to stay there after business hours, Fornell said.

The man was badly burned; an autopsy is scheduled.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 90 minutes, Fornell said. Authorities have not determined where or how it started.

