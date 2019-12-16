A Detroit man has been charged with 29 felonies connected to an alleged scheme to steal thousands of dollars from the state through fake applications with Medicaid and food assistance programs, authorities announced Monday.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's Health Care Fraud Division investigated the case with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General. (Photo: File)

Mark Anthony Dodd is accused of fraudulently obtaining drugs from area pharmacies through forged prescriptions and using Medicaid funds to pay for them, investigators said in a statement.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel's Health Care Fraud Division investigated the case with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General.

“The Medicaid and food assistance programs are safety nets for Michiganders who truly need them,” she said. “It’s particularly disturbing when individuals bilk those programs — taking help away from those that depend on it to get by.”

Dodd, who is in state prison for a probation violation on other offenses, was arraigned by video in East Lansing's 54B District Court on:

• Three felony counts of false pretenses over $1,000

• Eight felony counts of food stamp fraud

• Five felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime

• Two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance prescription form

• Three felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud

• Three felony counts of forgery

• Five felony counts of Medicaid fraud

The 53-year-old was charged as a fourth-time habitual offender and faces life in prison as a result, according to the release.

A pre-exam conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 27. A preliminary exam is Jan. 2.

