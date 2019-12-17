Hundreds of people rallied in Detroit and Ferndale on Tuesday to shore up support ahead of the House of Representatives' likely vote to impeach President Trump.

Buy Photo More than one hundred a pro-impeachment activists march along Fort Street in downtown Detroit on Tuesday night, on the eve of the U.S. House of Representatives' formal vote on impeachment against President Donald Trump. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

"We're going to keep fighting until Trump is removed from office," Jessica Prozinski, who is active with Stop Trump Ann Arbor, told more than 100 protesters gathered outside the old Federal Reserve building in downtown Detroit.

The rallies in Michigan joined other “Nobody Is Above the Law” demonstrations Tuesday in the U.S., some of which drew pro-Trump demonstrators.

Bundled in coats and scarves, demonstrators in Detroit marched several blocks, carrying signs that said "Impeach Trump now" and "Treason is the reason for the season."

As passing drivers honked their support, the protesters chanted "Lock him up!" and "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go."

"I feel like him sitting in the presidency right now is the biggest threat to democracy that we have today," said Safiya Webster, 18, of Detroit who attends Michigan State University. "It would be a shame if I just sat home and didn’t do anything."

Many pro-impeachment demonstrators believe the president must face consequences allegedly for soliciting Ukraine's help in the 2020 presidential election.

"Too many people aren’t paying attention," said Nanette Noorbakhsh of St. Clair Shores. "They don’t understand how this is going to affect us down the road."

The demonstration started outside the downtown building that houses an office for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing.

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday recommended two articles of impeachment accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They point to Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate 2020 political rival Joe Biden while withholding as leverage military aid the country relies on to counter Russia as well as his efforts to block the House investigation.

Only the fourth U.S. president to face impeachment proceedings, Trump has insisted he has done nothing wrong.

Across the country, polls show about half of Americans support impeaching Trump, with responses falling along party lines.

Gloria Kidd, a retired UAW worker from Redford Township who attended the Detroit protest, said the issue goes beyond partisan views.

"I’m a staunch believer in democracy, and this man has destroyed the democracy," she said.

Others called for more outcry to influence lawmakers.

"If we want to make sure that he is defeated, that he is actually removed, we’ve got to be doing everything we can to push for a national mobilization to D.C.," said Kate Stenvig, an organizer with By Any Means Necessary, or BAMN.

Miles away, hundreds lined Woodward near Nine Mile in Ferndale for another rally.

It drew Michael Curtiss, 43, a construction worker from Eastpointe. He was carrying a giant Trump flag and playing pro-Trump music by Jeremy Herrell.

“I think (impeachment) is a joke," he said. "... There’s no reason to impeach him. He’s done nothing wrong. ... They want to impeach Trump for something Biden did.”

He was outnumbered by attendees such as Jennifer Nagle, 36, of Royal Oak, who supports impeachment, removal and further prosecution.

“As a Christian, I think it’s super important to be supporting someone with Christian virtues. Like love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness and self-control," she said. " ...The more I read my Bible, the less I support the GOP.”

Also at the event was Cass Tacey, 65, who held up a sign reading “Stop the stonewalling,” that prompted honks from passing motorists.

The retired therapist said she joined the protest because she loves her country and doesn’t want it to fall to ruin.

“I guess in the end, I want some semblance of honor, some semblance of moral leadership in the White House," she said.

Elsewhere in Michigan, a rally was held Tuesday outside the Kalamazoo office of U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, Mlive.com reported.

Upton has said he plans to reject articles of impeachment, which ensures all six Michigan House Republicans will oppose impeachment.

