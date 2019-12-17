Detroit — A police officer is in serious condition and one person was arrested Tuesday after authorities searched two homes on the city's northeast side, police said.

Police were conducting search warrants at two homes in the 19600 block of Andover Street, near John R and East State Fair, when the incident occurred at 2 p.m.

Officers entered the first vacant home and were confronted by two dogs, who were shot by police. Officers recovered narcotics from the home before heading across the street to another home.

During that search, officers arrested a suspect on narcotics charges.

A police car was struck by another department vehicle during the raid.

The officer inside was taken to the hospital for an injured arm, police said.

