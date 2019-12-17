Detroit police are investigating whether a "loop hanging from" a ceiling in the department's 11th Precinct building last week was a noose.

On Friday, as part of ongoing renovation at the building near Nevada on the city's north side, a ceiling panel was removed in the lobby, Deputy Chief Elaine Bryant said in a taped interview Monday. A general service worker spotted "a loop hanging from the rafters in front," she said.

The next day, following complaints from other officers, a supervisor cut it down, Bryant said.

Based on how the piece was found, she said, investigators "do not believe that someone came into the building, which is manned 24/7, and put that up, then replaced the ceiling only for it to be found later."

A former officer later posted a picture on social media of the item, which could be an electrical coil, Bryant said.

The Police Department immediately launched a probe to learn whether the incident was deliberate or racially motivated, she said.

"If there is something that we find that is inappropriate or of criminal nature, we will deal with that," Bryant said in the interview.

Investigators do not believe the incident was related to an officer alleging that his car, parked out front, had recently been keyed by a contract worker at the building, Bryant said. That worker had been reassigned pending an investigation.

