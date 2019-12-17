Detroit — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft from a Family Dollar store early Tuesday morning on Detroit's east side.

The incident took place about 3:40 a.m. on the 16400 block of Harper, west of Whittier.

Police say someone wearing a gray hoodie backed a red 2004 GMC Sierra into the side wall of the store and removed a cash register. Police can't say for certain how much money was inside the stolen register.

Police ask that ask anyone with information on the incident to share what they know anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

