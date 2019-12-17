State administrative law judge Jacquelyn A. McClinton is joining the bench of Detroit’s 36th District Court as part of a trio of judicial appointments announced Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The governor also appointed Anna M. Frushour to 14-A District Court of Washtenaw County, and Vicky L. Alspaugh to Fifth Circuit Court of Barry County.

judge Jacquelyn A. McClinton (Photo: Facebook)

“We want every person who interacts with the judicial system to know that they will get a fair shot by an experienced and respected judge,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Jacquelyn, Anna, and Vicky are well-known, well-respected professionals who will ensure that their courtrooms meet this standard of excellence.”

As administrative law judge, McClinton has presided over hearings related to benefit services, licensing and disability issues. Before that, she was an assistant attorney general for the state's child and youth services, unemployment, and criminal divisions.

She replaces Judge Cylenthia LaToye Miller, who was named to Wayne County Circuit Court in July. McClinton’s term will begin Jan. 13 and end Jan. 1, 2021. She must run for election in November if she wants to serve the remainder of Miller’s term, which expires Jan. 1, 2023.

“I understand the importance of fair and impartial proceedings,” McClinton said in a statement Monday. “It is imperative to me that the citizens of Detroit are treated with the dignity that they deserve and sincerely believe that the justice system is balanced.”

