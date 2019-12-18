Detroit — Police are investigating a 46-year-old man's death early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side, and believe a "possible" assault preceded his death.

His death is one of two in the same area, Fenkell and Greenfield, overnight.

At about 11 p.m. the victim was discovered beaten inside a home on the 15300 block of Whitcomb, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just north of Fenkell and east of Greenfield.

But when the home's resident asked the victim if he needed medical attention, he declined.

Four hours later, at about 3 a.m., the man had died.

About 90 minutes after the victim was found beaten, at 12:30 a.m., an unidentified man was found slain on a walkway on the 15700 block of Rutherford, which is north of Fenkell and west of Greenfield.

People in the area reported hearing gunfire.

A witness spotted the victim slain on the walkway to a front porch on the block, unresponsive.

Medics declared the man dead at the scene. His age and identity are not immediately known, nor are the circumstances preceding his death.

