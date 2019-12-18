A Detroit man has been charged with deliberately setting a woman's home on fire, causing the death of one of her pet dogs.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday that Marion Scruggs, 39, started the blaze the night of Nov. 20 at the 37-year-old woman's home in the 17100 block of Trinity after the two had an argument.

Firefighters were called to the residence about 10:20 p.m. and the woman told them two dogs inside were inside. The firefighters found one dog alert and the other unconscious. Efforts to resuscitate the unconscious animal failed.

Scruggs was arraigned Sunday in 34th District Court in Romulus on charges of second-degree arson and second-degree arson killing/torturing an animal and given a $75,000/10% bond. .

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference Dec. 27 and a preliminary exam Jan. 3, both before Judge Stanford Jones in 36th District Court.

