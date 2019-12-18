Detroit — A man was found slain on a walkway on Detroit's west side early Wednesday morning soon after residents in the area heard shots fired, police said.

The homicide was reported about 12:30 a.m., police said, on the 15700 block of Rutherford. That's north of Fenkell and west of Greenfield.

Police say that just minutes into the new day, people in the area reported hearing gunfire.

A witness then spotted the victim slain on the walkway to a front porch on the block, unresponsive.

Medics declared the man dead at the scene.

In the early hours, the circumstances preceding the shooting are not known. Police will work to identify the victim, whose approximate age was not offered, while the Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine his official cause of death.

