Detroit — Officials said the Detroit Health Department has moved into new offices.

The department's new home is located at 100 Mack, east of Woodward in Midtown. The building is formerly home to the American Red Cross.

The move will enable the department to house a majority of its programs and services under one roof since the city closed its Herman Kiefer Hospital in 2013, officials said.

“This move brings us closer to a centralized health department and improving residents’ access to our many programs and services,” Denise Fair, the department's Chief Public Health Officer, said in a statement. “We look forward to providing a broad spectrum of services to support the health of our community from one location.”

The city's health department was previously housed on Jefferson near McDougall.

Officials said nearly half of the department's more than 200 staff have moved into the new space, occupying the top floor of the three-story building.

Staff at department's office at 55 W. Seven Mile and Samaritan Center on Conner are expected to move to the Mack location next year, they said.

They also said operations for the iDecide Clinic at Butzel Family Center, Housing Assistance Payment Initiative and Animal Care will remain at their current locations.

