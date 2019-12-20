Detroit police are investigating a pair of shootings Thursday on the city's west side that left two men dead.

In the first incident, a 21-year-old was found shot at about 11:10 a.m. near Kentucky and Joy, investigators said in a statement. He later was pronounced dead.

At about 9 p.m., another man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the 8600 block of Vaughn, nearly four miles away, police reported.

Medics pronounced him dead. His age was not released.

Descriptions of suspects were not available Thursday night, and police did not release other details. They are investigating the circumstances of both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

