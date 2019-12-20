Detroit — Police are investigating the non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man Thursday on the city's east side.

The shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. Thursday at a house in the 10800 block of Stratman near Kelly and Whittier, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was removing his belongings from the house when he got into an argument with a man that sparked the shooting. The shooter fled with a witness, but the witness returned and was detained by officers for questioning, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 27 years old, five feet five inches tall with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red jogging suit.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

