Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify the person who shot and wounded two people Thursday night on the city's west side.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 11:55 p.m. in the area of McGraw and Casper.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were walking to a store when she heard shots and both of them realized they had been wounded.

The two were privately conveyed to a hospital where they are listed in stable and temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct Investigation Unit at (313) 596-5440 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/20/police-seek-tips-non-fatal-shooting-detroits-west-side/2708318001/