The Second Avenue overpass above Interstate-94 will be closed for repairs Saturday.

State officials said an inspection Wednesday found "advanced structural deterioration" in the bridge supports, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Transportation. All traffic will be halted so that repairs can me made on the overpass, which was built in 1954.

It was last repaired in 2007 and is scheduled to be replaced in February as part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit.

All traffic will be diverted to Woodward and pedestrians can use nearby Cass to cross the freeway.

