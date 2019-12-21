Detroit police are investigating three shooting incidents between Friday night and early Saturday morning, including one homicide.

Man killed, man arrested after east side shootout

Just before 1:20 a.m., on the 17000 block of Harper, just east of Cadieux on Detroit's east side, two men, 26 and 29, argued.

The older man, 29, pulled out a handgun, police said, pointed it at the other man, and fired shots, which did not land.

But then the suspect, 26, pulled a gun of his own and fired it, striking the victim. The victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital, but ultimately died from his injuries.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and recovered the gun believed to have been used.

Witness breaks up east side shooting with gunfire

Just minutes earlier, at 1:15 a.m., on the 4700 block of Somerset — also on the city's east side, south of East Warren and east of Alter — a white Ford Taurus pulled into the area as a 23-year-old man was returning home.

People got out of the Taurus, approached the man, and demanded his items.

The victim attempted to comply, but the suspects just kept demanding more items. Eventually, one of the men shot the suspect.

But a witness was in the area, who was both armed and a CPL holder. He came out of his home firing shots at the men, causing them to head north and flee, eastbound on Cornwall.

Police aren't sure if any of the witness' shots landed. They also cannot say for sure how many suspects were involved, but do believe two separate men were carrying guns, one a handgun, the other an AK-47.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan anonymously and share what they know at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Man shot after 'exchanging words' on west side

The first shooting of the overnight period took place about 8:45 p.m. in the area of Fullerton and Washburn, on the city's west side. That's north of Grand River and west of Wyoming.

As a 29-year-old man and other people stood outside, a black SUV, which police believe to be a Chevrolet, passed the group and stopped.

The victim "exchanged words" with the people in the SUV, one of whom exited and shot him.

The victim was then privately conveyed to an area hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

