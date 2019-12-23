Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run last week on the city's west side that injured a pedestrian.

The motorist was driving south on Schaefer near Puritan at about 7:57 p.m. Friday when his gray truck struck a 44-year-old man, investigators said in a statement.

"The suspect driving was seen exiting the vehicle to observe what had taken place, and later getting back inside continuing to head southbound on Schaefer," according to the release.

The victim was isted in critical condition, police said Monday.

Authorities describe the driver as between 6-foot and 6-foot-3, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, orange long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, black vest and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2280. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/23/detroit-police-seek-tips-find-hit-and-run-driver/2738961001/