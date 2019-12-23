Detroit — Two shooting incidents in the 6 a.m. hour in Detroit on Sunday left three people wounded, police said. Arrests were made in both.

Argument leads to shooting, crash, arrests

At 6 a.m., in the area of John R. and Owen on the city's east side, two women, 19 and 20, were arguing with another group of women when a man pulled a gun and fired shots, striking both women. After being privately conveyed to the hospital, the victims were listed in stable condition.

After being hit, the victims drove to the 1200 block of Holbrook. The second group of women followed them closely, in a silver Chevy Malibu, rear-ending the victims' vehicle.

Officers from the Detroit Police Department's 3rd precinct spotted the Malibu and initiated a traffic stop.

But the Malibu didn't stop. Its driver fled, but lost control of the vehicle in the area of Clairmount and Linwood before hitting a building. That's about 2.5 miles west of the shooting scene.

Police arrested the driver, a 17-year-old girl, and transported her to the Detroit Detention Center.

Police say the Malibu she drove was stolen. And they're still working to identify the shooter, but offered no detailed description of the suspect.

Man shot while breaking up fight

Police say that about 20 minutes after the first shooting, a 38-year-old man's attempt to break up a fight ended with him shot and hospitalized.

The shooting took place on the 600 block of West Baltimore, south of West Grand Boulevard and west of Cass on Detroit's west side.

Police say the victim was privately conveyed to a hospital, where he was taken for surgery and listed in stable condition.

Wayne State University police tracked down the suspected shooter, a 25-year-old man from Dearborn, about a block from the scene, recovering a weapon in the process.

