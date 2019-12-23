Detroit police are seeking tips to find two people in a brazen armed robbery caught on camera on involving two people wielding a long gun and a handgun and demanding the victim's personal belongings.

A 23-year-old man was entering his home near Cornwall and Beaconsfield at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday when two men in black ski masks exited an older model white Ford Taurus "with guns drawn demanding the victims' personal belongings," investigators said in a statement.

Both suspects — one with a handgun, another with a rifle — took items from the resident's pockets and stole his backpack before fleeing in the Taurus, which was driven by an unknown suspect, according to the release.

They both are described as about 20 years old, between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-8, with slim builds.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct

Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5540. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/23/two-people-detroit-armed-robbery-caught-on-camera/2738844001/