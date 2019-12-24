Detroit — Two young men were shot Tuesday by an unknown suspect on the city's west side, police said.

The double shooting occurred at 11:30 a.m. on the 9500 block of Winthrop near West Chicago and Greenfield.

The victims, 16 and 20 years old, were taken to the hospital by medics, police said.

Their conditions are unknown and police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

A possible suspect is described as a man in his 20s, weighing 150 pounds, wearing a black skull cap and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

