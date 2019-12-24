A woman died after she was struck by a car Tuesday night on Detroit's north side, police said.

The victim was hit at about 7 p.m. near Eight Mile and Anglin, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Medics transported her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators, Burt said.

Additional details were not released Tuesday night.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/24/woman-hit-car-killed-eight-mile-detroit/2745573001/