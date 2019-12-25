Detroit — Police are searching for an unknown suspect who shot a 33-year-old man Wednesday morning on the city's west side.

Police say they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the incident on the 6000 block of Westwood Street near Evergreen and Ford Road.

They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and being investigated, police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to call Detroit Police’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

