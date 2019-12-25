Detroit Police are requesting help finding a man with schizophrenia who has been missing since Monday.

Muhummad Irahim, 26, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. by his caregiver in the 15000 block of Cherrylawn. She was trying to take him to the doctor to replenish his medicine when Irahim became upset and left, police said.

Muhummad Irahim (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Irahim is described as white, 5’4”, 125 pounds, with a thin black beard, black curly afro. He was wearing all black.

Anyone who has seen Muhummad Irahim or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

