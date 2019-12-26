Detroit — Police are investigating two shootings within a 20-minute period in Detroit that left three victims wounded on Christmas morning.

Two women were shot from inside a vehicle that parked on the street, just before 10:40 a.m., on the 14800 block of Terry, which is south of Fenkell and west of Hubbell on the city's west side.

Police say a white, older model SUV pulled up, and someone inside fired shots into the home where two victims and four witnesses were hanging out.

Injured in the shooting were a 30-year-old woman who was shot in her right forearm and a 53-year-old woman who was shot twice.

Both women were privately conveyed to an area hospital, and both were listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say the circumstances preceding the shooting are still being investigated and offered no detailed description of the vehicle or the shooter.

The second shooting took place about 11 a.m. on the 12300 block of Wilshire, which is south of East Outer Drive and west of Dickerson on the city's east side.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, argued with another person, and that argument turned into a fight.

That other person then pulled a gun and shot the man in his ankle. Police did not offer a detailed description of that suspect.

The victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

