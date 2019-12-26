Detroit to end 2019 with uptick in homicides amid violent crime drop
Detroit — The city will end 2019 with a slight uptick in homicides over last year, although it will likely record fewer than 300 killings for only the fourth time since 1967, according to police statistics.
As of Thursday, there were 271 homicides recorded in Detroit, up from 259, or 5%, during the same period last year, Detroit police officials said. There were 764 nonfatal shootings, up 3% from 739 in 2018, according to police.
The number of slayings so far this year in Detroit, which has about 670,000 residents, translates to a rate of about 32 homicides per 100,000 people. That compares to a rate of about 20 homicides per 100,000 people in 1967, when Detroit's population was about 1.4 million.
The overall violent crime drop of 4% was driven in part by a 20% reduction in carjackings, which dropped from 300 to 240 as of Thursday, police chief James Craig said.
A recent wave of gang violence caused the homicide and nonfatal shooting numbers to go up, the chief said.
"We had a pretty nasty uptick in shootings about a month ago," Craig said. "We found that three gangs were largely responsible. Strategically, we were able to quell the violence by working closely with what I call street advocates — former gang members who have tremendous influence on the streets.
"Going into 2020, we’re going to continue that strategy," Craig said. "It's important to have the right individuals on the ground who have influence to those prone to engage in gang activity or shootings."
Other crime statistics in Detroit as of Thursday include:
--Carjackings: 240, down from 300 in 2018
--Aggravated assaults: 9,304, down from 9,821 in 2018
--Robberies: 2,300, up from 2,262 in 2018
--Sexual assault: 853, down from 879 in 2018
Eugene Owens. a 72-year-old resident of the city's west side, said crime in his neighborhood near Southfield and Schoolcraft this year has been "about the same, if not going up a little bit."
"There's a Mobil gas station in my neighborhood where they've been dealing drugs for years," Owens said. "I hear about a lot of problems over that way: robberies, car thefts. It's notorious."
This year's violence included two shootings on Christmas morning.
In one of the incidents, about 10:39 a.m., the driver of a white SUV pulled in front of a house in the 14800 block of Terry on Detroit's west side, and opened fire.
"Several shots were fired inside the living room, striking two victims," according to a Detroit police press release. "Both victims and four witnesses were inside the residence when the shooting occurred," the release said.
The witnesses were not injured, although a 30-year-old woman was shot in the right forearm, and a 53-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the body. Both women are expected to survive.
Another shooting occurred about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 12300 block of Wilshire on Detroit's east side.
"A 33 year-old victim was involved in an argument with the suspect that escalated into a physical altercation," the Detroit police press release said. "The suspect fired a single shot, striking the victim in the ankle.
"(The) victim was conveyed privately to the hospital and is listed in stable condition," the release said.
ghunter@detroitnews.com
(313) 222-2134
Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN
Criminal homicides in Detroit
2019: 271*
2018: 261
2017: 267
2016: 302
2015: 295
2014: 300
2013: 333
2012: 386
2011: 344
2010: 308
2009: 364
2008: 342
2007: 392
2006: 354
2005: 374
2004: 387
2003: 369
2002: 402
2001: 395
2000: 396
1999: 415
1998: 430
1997: 469
1996: 428
1995: 475
1994: 541
1993: 579
1992: 595
1991: 615
1990: 582
1989: 624
1988: 630
1987: 686
1986: 648
1985: 635
1984: 514
1983: 581
1982: 515
1981: 502
1980: 549
1979: 451
1978: 498
1977: 478
1976: 662
1975: 607
1974: 714
1973: 672
1972: 601
1971: 577
1970: 495
1969: 439
1968: 389
1967: 281
* As of Dec. 26, 2019
