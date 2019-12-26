Detroit — Police officials say they have identified a 22-year-old Allen Park man as the driver who was videotaped Sunday doing 360-degree "donuts," which blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 94.

Police chief James Craig said an arrest warrant has been issued for Devin Cronk, owner of an orange 2010 Chevy Camaro with tinted windows and bearing a Michigan license plate EBZ 5973.

A video of the "side show" stunt was posted on Instagram. The video shows several people recording the Camaro doing circles across all lanes of I-94 near Trumbull, while cars were backed up behind parked vehicles.

Craig said the freeway was illegally blocked for about 10-15 minutes. Michigan State Police dispatch received several 911 calls about the incident, Craig said.

"This is serious," Craig said. "Some people think pursuing these incidents is a waste of our time, and that we should only concentrate on violent crimes. But this is a definite threat to the safety of our community.

A Camaro does doughnuts on I-94 in Detroit. (Photo: Instagram)

"This causes problems in so many ways," he said. "First of all, it restricts the ability of police and firefighters to respond to emergency calls. Also, they run the risk of going over the median and running into oncoming traffic.

"We have an individual right now who's recovering from a significant injury as a spectator in one of these 'sideshows,'" Craig said.

The incident is the latest in a series of traffic-related crimes in Detroit. In July, several drivers shut down the Lodge Freeway while doing "donuts."

In an effort to crack down on traffic scofflaws, Craig in May launched an initiative that uses the Detroit police helicopter, and another on loan from Michigan State Police.

