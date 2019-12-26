Detroit — A 22-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning as he drove on the southbound John C. Lodge Freeway, Michigan State Police said.

State police, who patrol Michigan's freeways, were dispatched about 1 a.m. to the southbound Lodge Freeway, Lt. Mike Shaw said via Twitter.

The victim and a passenger were driving when the driver, the 22-year-old man, was hit by gunfire from another vehicle.

After the victim was hit, he turned over the wheel to the passenger. The vehicle stopped when the occupants saw a Detroit police vehicle securing the scene of a crash, in the area of Davison and Wildemere, and they asked the police for help.

Police did not say if the incident was random or a targeted attack.

Detroit police then called Michigan State Police, who will handle the investigation. Troopers closed a portion of the southbound freeway for hours to locate the shooting scene.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

