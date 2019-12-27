Police are investigating three shootings - one overnight Friday and two on Thursday - in Detroit where victims were wounded but not fatally, officials said.

The first shooting happened around 2:51 p.m. in the 14800 block of Greenfield Road when an unknown man opened his car door and pointed a gun at a 20-year-old man. As the victim tried to block the gun, he was shot and is now listed in temporary stable condition.

Around 3:30 p.m., there was a shooting in the 20500 block of Alcoy Avenue following an verbal altercation between a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. She produced a handgun and fired a shot at the man, police said.

The unidentified man is now listed in temporary serious condition after the woman fled the scene with another 25-year-old woman in an older model Ford Taurus. Both women were arrested by officers in the 17200 block of Burgess Street without incident, police said.

The third shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 9500 block of Braile when a 56-year-old man was walking west of Greenfield Road when he heard two people arguing and then "heard a shot," police said. That's when he realized he had been wounded. He is listed in temporary serious condition after being taken to the local hospital, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to call Detroit Police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUP.

