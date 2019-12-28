LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – A film exploring the significant, complicated legacy of Henry Ford has received a financial boost from a Detroit nonprofit that supports the region’s automotive and labor history.

“Ten Questions for Henry Ford” was among more than a dozen projects to receive a share of $66,000 from the MotorCities National Heritage Area. The movie, billed by its creator as a blending “of historical fact and poetic imagining,” garnered about $9,000 through the University of Michigan Department of Performing Arts Technology.

“(MotorCities is) very interested in portraying the positive aspects of Ford’s legacy, as well as the negative,” said Andrew Kirshner, the film’s writer, director and producer, who also teaches at the university. “I think it’s a pretty human portrait, but it doesn’t shy away from the aspects that are less savory.”

The legacy of Henry Ford
Henry Ford poses with a Model T in Buffalo, New York, in 1921. About one million Model T's were produced in 1921. The man who revolutionized the American auto industry and helped grow Detroit into a boom town was born July 30, 1863.
Henry Ford poses with a Model T in Buffalo, New York, in 1921. About one million Model T's were produced in 1921. The man who revolutionized the American auto industry and helped grow Detroit into a boom town was born July 30, 1863. The Henry Ford Museum
Henry Ford was born in this house July 30, 1863. Originally located at the intersection of Greenfield and Ford roads in Detroit, the house is now in Greenfield Village, Dearborn.
Henry Ford was born in this house July 30, 1863. Originally located at the intersection of Greenfield and Ford roads in Detroit, the house is now in Greenfield Village, Dearborn. The Henry Ford Museum
As a young man on his father's farm in Dearborn, Henry Ford had followed Thomas Edison's career. He took a job at the Edison Illuminating Company, which later became Detroit Edison, and soon worked his way up to chief engineer. Henry Ford is hatless in top row of this group photo of the Edison Illuminating Company in 1892.
As a young man on his father's farm in Dearborn, Henry Ford had followed Thomas Edison's career. He took a job at the Edison Illuminating Company, which later became Detroit Edison, and soon worked his way up to chief engineer. Henry Ford is hatless in top row of this group photo of the Edison Illuminating Company in 1892. The Detroit News archives
In this small brick building located at 58 Bagley, Detroit, Henry Ford, working in his spare time, invented and assembled his first gasoline-driven buggy. On June 4, 1896, he drove his first car in the streets of Detroit. The Bagley Avenue workshop is now in Greenfield Village, Dearborn.
In this small brick building located at 58 Bagley, Detroit, Henry Ford, working in his spare time, invented and assembled his first gasoline-driven buggy. On June 4, 1896, he drove his first car in the streets of Detroit. The Bagley Avenue workshop is now in Greenfield Village, Dearborn. Ford Motor Company
Henry Ford in his first auto to be driven on a Detroit street, the 1896 quadricycle.
Henry Ford in his first auto to be driven on a Detroit street, the 1896 quadricycle. The Detroit News archives
The first Ford factory, built behind Henry Ford's home on Bagley, was where he built his first auto.
The first Ford factory, built behind Henry Ford's home on Bagley, was where he built his first auto. The Detroit News archives
Henry Ford (right) and famed racecar driver Barney Oldfield pose with the Old 999. Photo taken by C.R. Brooks 1901.
Henry Ford (right) and famed racecar driver Barney Oldfield pose with the Old 999. Photo taken by C.R. Brooks 1901. The Detroit News archives
The two-story building located on Mack Avenue and the Belt Line railroad in Detroit was the original home of the Ford Motor Company. More than 1,700 cars were manufactured in 1903.
The two-story building located on Mack Avenue and the Belt Line railroad in Detroit was the original home of the Ford Motor Company. More than 1,700 cars were manufactured in 1903. Detroit News Photo Archive
In 1905, mechanics work on the Ford Model K racer. Henry Ford, wearing goggles, stands with Gaston Flaintiff, Ford Motor Co.’s New York branch manager. Ford was attempting to break the world speed record, but was not successful.
In 1905, mechanics work on the Ford Model K racer. Henry Ford, wearing goggles, stands with Gaston Flaintiff, Ford Motor Co.’s New York branch manager. Ford was attempting to break the world speed record, but was not successful. Courtesy of the Burton Historical Collection, Detroit Public Library
Crowds gather at Ford's Highland Park plant after Ford announced it would pay $5-a-day wages on Jan. 5, 1914. The move brought thousands to the area to work in the factories and helped turn Detroit into a boom town.
Crowds gather at Ford's Highland Park plant after Ford announced it would pay $5-a-day wages on Jan. 5, 1914. The move brought thousands to the area to work in the factories and helped turn Detroit into a boom town. Ford Motor Company
An early Ford assembly line: Bodies drop onto chassis at the Highland Park Model-T plant in this undated photo.
An early Ford assembly line: Bodies drop onto chassis at the Highland Park Model-T plant in this undated photo. The Detroit News archives
The interior of Ford Motor Co.'s Highland Park plant.
The interior of Ford Motor Co.'s Highland Park plant. The Detroit News archives
An early Ford Motor Company assembly line.
An early Ford Motor Company assembly line. The Detroit News archives
Ford built this two-man tank for use in World War I. The tank featured two Ford Model T engines and one .30 caliber machine gun. It weighed 3.4 tons and had a maximum speed of 8 mph.
Ford built this two-man tank for use in World War I. The tank featured two Ford Model T engines and one .30 caliber machine gun. It weighed 3.4 tons and had a maximum speed of 8 mph. Courtesy of Burton Historical Collection, Detroit Public Library
An early Ford logo.
An early Ford logo. The Detroit News archives
A profit sharing check issued to a car buyer 1915.
A profit sharing check issued to a car buyer 1915. The Detroit News archives
Ford's Rouge plant in Dearborn, which started as a production plant in 1918.
Ford's Rouge plant in Dearborn, which started as a production plant in 1918. The Detroit News archives
An aerial of Ford's Rouge Plant in Dearborn. Ford, who was determined to be independent of suppliers, developed the Rouge into almost a separate city with its own docks and railroads.
An aerial of Ford's Rouge Plant in Dearborn. Ford, who was determined to be independent of suppliers, developed the Rouge into almost a separate city with its own docks and railroads. The Detroit News archives
Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Harvey Firestone often vacationed together. This 1921 photo from a camping trip in Hagerstown, Md., featured Henry Ford, left, Thomas Edison, George Christian (secretary to President Harding), President Warren Harding and Harvey Firestone.
Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Harvey Firestone often vacationed together. This 1921 photo from a camping trip in Hagerstown, Md., featured Henry Ford, left, Thomas Edison, George Christian (secretary to President Harding), President Warren Harding and Harvey Firestone. The Detroit News archives
Henry Ford financed and built Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, which began serving patients in 1915. The complex grew rapidly and eventually included the Clara Ford School of Nursing and the Edsel B. Ford Institute for Medical Research. This postcard is from 1919.
Henry Ford financed and built Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, which began serving patients in 1915. The complex grew rapidly and eventually included the Clara Ford School of Nursing and the Edsel B. Ford Institute for Medical Research. This postcard is from 1919. Courtesy of the Burton Historical Collection, Detroit Public Library
ndustrial giants Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Harvey Firestone were close friends and often went camping together. In this undated photo from Michigan's Upper Peninsula are Clara Bryant Ford, left, Henry Ford, Isabelle Firestone, Thomas Edison, Mina Edison, Harvey Firestone, E.G. Kingsford and Mrs. E. G. Kingsford.
ndustrial giants Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Harvey Firestone were close friends and often went camping together. In this undated photo from Michigan's Upper Peninsula are Clara Bryant Ford, left, Henry Ford, Isabelle Firestone, Thomas Edison, Mina Edison, Harvey Firestone, E.G. Kingsford and Mrs. E. G. Kingsford. The Detroit News archives
Three industrial giants, from left, Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Harvey Firestone in August 1923. Close friends, they often vacationed together.
Three industrial giants, from left, Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Harvey Firestone in August 1923. Close friends, they often vacationed together. The Detroit News archives
Henry Ford at his Fairlane estate feeding deer,circa 1923. A herd of deer estimated between 400 and 500 lived in the ravines and woods of his estate.
Henry Ford at his Fairlane estate feeding deer,circa 1923. A herd of deer estimated between 400 and 500 lived in the ravines and woods of his estate. The Detroit News archives
Henry Ford marking a serial number on first Model A , 1927.
Henry Ford marking a serial number on first Model A , 1927. The Detroit News archives
Henry Ford shares a secret with his pal Thomas Edison, who was hard of hearing, in this photo dated 1928.
Henry Ford shares a secret with his pal Thomas Edison, who was hard of hearing, in this photo dated 1928. The Detroit News archives
Famous then and now, Henry Ford and Thomas A. Edison pose together on Oct 21, 1928, the 50th anniversary of the electric light. Ford originally named Greenfield Village the Edison Institute, after his beloved mentor.
Famous then and now, Henry Ford and Thomas A. Edison pose together on Oct 21, 1928, the 50th anniversary of the electric light. Ford originally named Greenfield Village the Edison Institute, after his beloved mentor. The Detroit News archives
Henry Ford is greeting Edsel Ford and family, including Henry Ford II, arriving from Europe on the SS Berengaria June 21 1929.
Henry Ford is greeting Edsel Ford and family, including Henry Ford II, arriving from Europe on the SS Berengaria June 21 1929. The Detroit News archives
In 1929, Henry Ford built a museum to preserve items of historical interest, especially the Industrial Revolution and Americana. This 1936 photo of the museum’s floor includes The Detroit News’ Autogiro aircraft. Today The Henry Ford is the largest indoor-outdoor museum complex in the United States.
In 1929, Henry Ford built a museum to preserve items of historical interest, especially the Industrial Revolution and Americana. This 1936 photo of the museum’s floor includes The Detroit News’ Autogiro aircraft. Today The Henry Ford is the largest indoor-outdoor museum complex in the United States. Courtesy of the Burton Historica
Henry Ford longed to provide affordable eight-cylinder power to the common man. In 1932 Ford succeeded with the flathead V-8, a revolutionary design that could be mass-produced cheaply in a single casting. Over the next 21 years, Ford Motor Company would sell more V-8 cars--16,388,762--than all competitors combined.
Henry Ford longed to provide affordable eight-cylinder power to the common man. In 1932 Ford succeeded with the flathead V-8, a revolutionary design that could be mass-produced cheaply in a single casting. Over the next 21 years, Ford Motor Company would sell more V-8 cars--16,388,762--than all competitors combined. Ford Motor Company
Henry Ford and son Edsel Ford on Dec. 6, 1933.
Henry Ford and son Edsel Ford on Dec. 6, 1933. The Detroit News archives
The Ford Motor Co. Rotunda was built in Chicago for the 1934 World's Fair. After the fair ended, it was dismantled and reconstructed in Dearborn, where it served as Ford headquarters. It was destroyed by a fire in 1962.
The Ford Motor Co. Rotunda was built in Chicago for the 1934 World's Fair. After the fair ended, it was dismantled and reconstructed in Dearborn, where it served as Ford headquarters. It was destroyed by a fire in 1962. The Detroit News archives
Henry Ford toots the horn as he and his son Edsel take a ride in his first car January 1933.
Henry Ford toots the horn as he and his son Edsel take a ride in his first car January 1933. The Detroit News archives
Ford Motor Company employees beat UAW activist Richard Frankensteen after he and other unionists gathered to pass out leaflets at the Ford FRouge plant in what became known as the Battle of the Overpass May 26, 1937. At the suggestion of Detroit News photographer James Kilpatrick, the union men gathered on the overpass that carried Ford workers from the Rouge plant parking lot, and the Ford men attacked.
Ford Motor Company employees beat UAW activist Richard Frankensteen after he and other unionists gathered to pass out leaflets at the Ford FRouge plant in what became known as the Battle of the Overpass May 26, 1937. At the suggestion of Detroit News photographer James Kilpatrick, the union men gathered on the overpass that carried Ford workers from the Rouge plant parking lot, and the Ford men attacked. James Kilpatrick, The Detroit News
UAW-CIO's Walter Reuther , left, president Local 174 and Richard Frankensteen were beaten by Ford employees at Ford's River Rouge plant May 26, 1937.
UAW-CIO's Walter Reuther , left, president Local 174 and Richard Frankensteen were beaten by Ford employees at Ford's River Rouge plant May 26, 1937. The Detroit News archives
Henry and Edsel ford at new building under construction at the Rouge plant on the 35th anniversary of the founding of Ford Motor company in June 1938.
Henry and Edsel ford at new building under construction at the Rouge plant on the 35th anniversary of the founding of Ford Motor company in June 1938. The Detroit News archives
A mass UAW meeting in Cadillac Square in February 1938. It would be three more years before Ford and the UAW signed a contract in 1941.
A mass UAW meeting in Cadillac Square in February 1938. It would be three more years before Ford and the UAW signed a contract in 1941. The Detroit News archives
UAW picketers beat a Ford Motor Co. security man in during a strike at the Ford Dearborn plant in 1941. The photo earned Detroit News photographer Milton Brooks the first Pulitzer Prize for photography.
UAW picketers beat a Ford Motor Co. security man in during a strike at the Ford Dearborn plant in 1941. The photo earned Detroit News photographer Milton Brooks the first Pulitzer Prize for photography. Milton Brooks, The Detroit News
Onlookers examine the car of an African American man who was attacked by union pickets during the 1941 Ford strike.
Onlookers examine the car of an African American man who was attacked by union pickets during the 1941 Ford strike. The Detroit News archives
In 1918, Henry Ford purchased the Dearborn Independent newspaper. He began to publish articles that claimed a vast Jewish conspiracy was infecting America. He distributed his anti-Semitic material at his car dealerships. In 1938, Nazi Germany would present him with the Grand Cross of the Supreme Order of the German Eagle on his 75th birthday.
In 1918, Henry Ford purchased the Dearborn Independent newspaper. He began to publish articles that claimed a vast Jewish conspiracy was infecting America. He distributed his anti-Semitic material at his car dealerships. In 1938, Nazi Germany would present him with the Grand Cross of the Supreme Order of the German Eagle on his 75th birthday. Ford Motor Company
Henry Ford displays new Ford tractor to David McLaren, age 8, at press preview in Dearborn, June 29, 1939.
Henry Ford displays new Ford tractor to David McLaren, age 8, at press preview in Dearborn, June 29, 1939. The Detroit News archives
Strikers at Gate 4 of the Ford Motor Co.'s Rouge plant hold up copies of The Detroit News announcing the end of the wildcat strike that prompted Henry Ford to capitulate to unionzation in April 1941.
Strikers at Gate 4 of the Ford Motor Co.'s Rouge plant hold up copies of The Detroit News announcing the end of the wildcat strike that prompted Henry Ford to capitulate to unionzation in April 1941. The Detroit News archives
Henry and Clara Ford at their Fairlane estate.
Henry and Clara Ford at their Fairlane estate. The Detroit News archives
Thirty-four days before his father Edsel died, Lieutenant Henry Ford II (right) stands with his grandparents Henry and Clara Ford on the grounds of his father's home April 22 1943. Upon Edsel's death, 79-year-old Henry Ford was re-elected president of the Ford Moto Company and his grandson Henry Ford II, awaiting orders to sea duty, was placed on inactive duty by te U.S. Navy to rejoin the company.
Thirty-four days before his father Edsel died, Lieutenant Henry Ford II (right) stands with his grandparents Henry and Clara Ford on the grounds of his father's home April 22 1943. Upon Edsel's death, 79-year-old Henry Ford was re-elected president of the Ford Moto Company and his grandson Henry Ford II, awaiting orders to sea duty, was placed on inactive duty by te U.S. Navy to rejoin the company. The Detroit News archives
In this twin assembly line at Ford's Willow Run bomber plant taken in February 1943, interior fittings, plumbing and wiring are added. In the middle distance the lines converge, outer wing panels are added and such things as turrets, guns and armor plates are installed.
In this twin assembly line at Ford's Willow Run bomber plant taken in February 1943, interior fittings, plumbing and wiring are added. In the middle distance the lines converge, outer wing panels are added and such things as turrets, guns and armor plates are installed. The Detroit News archives
A young trainee at the Henry Ford Trade School in Dearborn operates a machine in 1940. The school, opened in 1916 with six boys and one instructor, was based on Henry Ford's belief that the American worker had lost the use of his hands, and his trade school would teach the boys to use their hands as well as their heads, just as he had taught himself to do.
A young trainee at the Henry Ford Trade School in Dearborn operates a machine in 1940. The school, opened in 1916 with six boys and one instructor, was based on Henry Ford's belief that the American worker had lost the use of his hands, and his trade school would teach the boys to use their hands as well as their heads, just as he had taught himself to do. The Detroit News archives
The 5,000th Liberator army plane made at Ford's Willow Run plant with (L-R) Harry H. Bennett, Lt. Col Harley S. Jones, Maj. Gen. R Briggs, M.L. Bricker, Henry Ford ll and Henry Ford, July 5, 1944.
The 5,000th Liberator army plane made at Ford's Willow Run plant with (L-R) Harry H. Bennett, Lt. Col Harley S. Jones, Maj. Gen. R Briggs, M.L. Bricker, Henry Ford ll and Henry Ford, July 5, 1944. The Detroit News archives
After the war, the Ford Motor Co. assembly line at the Rouge plant was back in business, seen here in 1947.
After the war, the Ford Motor Co. assembly line at the Rouge plant was back in business, seen here in 1947. The Detroit News archives
Workers in 1947 leave work for the day at the Ford Rouge plant. The bus in the background transported employees around the Rouge.
Workers in 1947 leave work for the day at the Ford Rouge plant. The bus in the background transported employees around the Rouge. Ford Motor Company
Only 600 people could get inside St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Detroit for Henry Ford's funeral in April 1947, but 20,000 stood quietly outside in the rain until the long service ended. He was 83 when he died.
Only 600 people could get inside St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Detroit for Henry Ford's funeral in April 1947, but 20,000 stood quietly outside in the rain until the long service ended. He was 83 when he died. The Detroit News archives
Ford's Rouge Plant, seen in 1953, remains the nation’s longest continuously operating automobile factory.
Ford's Rouge Plant, seen in 1953, remains the nation’s longest continuously operating automobile factory. The Detroit News archives
    Kirshner said the story encompasses Ford’s creative and innovative brilliance in automotive manufacturing and marketing, as well as the worldwide reach of his anti-Semitic publications and violent union crackdowns.

    The film, preparing for a fall 2020 release, features Ford’s ghost, who returns to the Detroit area in the present day “to confront his complex legacy,” according to text accompanying a trailer. Ford’s apparition is played by John Lepard, who teaches at Michigan State University and leads the Williamston Theatre.

    Other grant recipients include the Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn for events about the history and innovations of honorees; the Flint Cultural Center Corp. for research and development of programs accompanying the Vehicle City Gallery at the Sloan Museum of Discovery; and the Packard Motor Car Foundation for revitalization efforts at the Packard Proving Ground site in Shelby Township.

    MotorCities, which is affiliated with the National Park Service, has awarded roughly $1.6 million in grants for historical and cultural preservation projects since its 1998 founding.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/28/henry-ford-legacy-film-grant-detroit-auto-industry-anti-semitism-unions/40897865/