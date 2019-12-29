Detroit — Two men are recovering after being shot while walking at separate crime scenes Saturday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The first shooting took place about 7 p.m. in the area of Junction and Kopernick, which is south of Michigan Avenue.

Police say a 20-year-old man was walking from a store in the area when gunshots came from a passing vehicle, possibly an older model gray Chevy Impala. After the shooting, the Impala continued northbound on Junction, toward Michigan Ave.

The victim ran from the gunfire, but soon realized he had been shot in his leg.

Medics transported him from the scene to an area hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police offered no description of the suspect.

Just before 9:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was walking on the 20400 block of Wyoming, south of West Eight Mile, when two men began shooting at him, police say.

The victim was hit "multiple times" by the gunfire, and sent scurrying into a Project Green Light location on the 10000 block of West Eight Mile, and called 911. The Project Green Light map lists only one location on that block, a Shell gas station. It's about a fifth of a mile north of the crime scene.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say the circumstances preceding the shooting are being investigated, and released no detailed description of the shooters.

