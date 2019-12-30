Detroit — A 25-year-old woman was unable to speak after she collapsed on a street on Detroit's east side.

She was taken to the hospital by medics, police said.

The incident took place about 10:50 p.m. in the area of Van Dyke and East Canfield. A 911 caller had found the woman lying in the middle of the street, with trauma to the back of her head.

Another witness told police they saw the woman running before she collapsed.

Medics transported her to an area hospital, but she has been unable to speak to authorities about what happened. Her condition was not available.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/30/police-woman-head-trauma-runs-into-east-side-street-collapses/2773342001/