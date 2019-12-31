Detroit — Police are investigating a homicide and a non-fatal shooting that took place minutes apart Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

At about 10:30 a.m., an unidentified man was fatally shot in the area of Schoolcraft and Archdale, which is just east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say two men — one believed to be in his 20s, the other believed to be in his 50s — were spotted heading south on Archdale, away from the scene of the crime, in a dark-colored Chevy Cruze.

Police offered no detailed description of the shooters

Ten minutes earlier, on the 11600 block of Steel, which is at Plymouth Road and west of Meyers, a 42-year-old man was wounded after someone inside a black vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire.

Police offered no further description.

