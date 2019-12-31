Detroit — A 50-year-old woman was wounded and later arrested late Monday night after allegedly shooting a relative and then, "inadvertently," herself on Detroit's west side, police said.

The domestic double shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. on the 15300 block of Mansfield, just north of Fenkell and west of Greenfield.

Police say the shooting took place during a dispute between the suspect and a relative, a 59-year-old man. But after allegedly shooting the man, police say the woman shot herself without intending to do so.

The victim drove himself to a hospital, and was listed in temporary serious condition.

Medics transported the suspect to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition and placed under arrest.

