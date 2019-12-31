Detroit — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman, whose body was found in a field Monday night on Detroit's east side.

Police said the woman's body was found about 7:50 p.m. on the 15000 block of Maple Ridge, south of East Seven Mile and west of Hayes.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. She had been shot.

Police say the circumstances preceding the woman's death are "unknown and still being investigated," and ask tipsters with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan, and share what they know anonymously, at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/12/31/woman-36-found-slain-vacant-field-detroits-east-sid/2781857001/