Police on New Year's Day found a man in his 20s fatally shot on the city's west side.

Investigators released few details but said the unidentified man was found with a gunshot wound around 11:40 a.m. in the 9100 block of Monica, near Livernois and I-96.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

