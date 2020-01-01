A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing a SUV in Dearborn hit a pole after fleeing from police officers Wednesday afternoon on Detroit's west side, police said.

Detroit Police officers were tracking the possible stolen vehicle — a gray 2003 Honda Pilot — when they tried to pull over the driver near W. Chicago and Schaefer.

He fled west on Chicago and then struck a pole at the eastbound service drive on I-96 near Livernois, police said. The driver was arrested and two passengers were detained, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

The driver and the girl were taken to a local hospital for injuries. Their conditions were unknown. Police are investigating.

