Detroit — Police on Wednesday were investigating a fatal crash near the Southfield Freeway that left one dead.

The incident occurred around 9:05 p.m. in the area of West Outer Drive and Linsday Street, according to Detroit Police Department Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood.

The unidentified driver of a white '97 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling south on Lindsay when he collided with a black 2010 Mercury Milan that was traveling west on West. Outer Drive, Kirkwood said.

The driver, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, she said.

The 18-year-old driver of the Mercury and his passenger, a 17-year-old female, were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unknown early Thursday morning.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

