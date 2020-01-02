Detroit ends 2019 with 272 homicides, preliminary statistics show
Detroit — The city ended 2019 with 272 homicides — up slightly from last year — but recorded fewer than 300 killings for only the fourth time since 1967, according to preliminary statistics.
Homicides in Detroit rose 5% in 2019 over the previous year, when there were 259 killings in the city, according to the police figures.
While final 2019 nonfatal shooting statistics were not available Thursday, as of last week there were 764, up 3% from 739 in 2018, according to police.
Detroit police have planned a press conference Friday to discuss 2019 crime data.
The number of slayings in Detroit, which has about 670,000 residents, translates to a rate of about 32 homicides per 100,000 people. That compares with a rate of about 20 homicides per 100,000 people in 1967, when Detroit's population was about 1.4 million.
The homicide rate per 100,000 residents is roughly the same as it was in 1970, when the rate was 32.7, according to police and census data. By 1980, there were 45.6 killings per 100,000 people; in 1990, the rate was 56.6; in 2000, it was 41.6; and in 2010, 43.
The overall violent crime drop of 4% in 2019 was driven in part by a 20% reduction in carjackings, which dropped from 300 to 240 as of Thursday, police chief James Craig told The News last week.
A recent wave of gang violence pushed the homicide and nonfatal shooting numbers up, the chief said.
"We had a pretty nasty uptick in shootings about a month ago," Craig said. "We found that three gangs were largely responsible. Strategically, we were able to quell the violence by working closely with what I call street advocates — former gang members who have tremendous influence on the streets.
"Going into 2020, we’re going to continue that strategy," Craig said. "It's important to have the right individuals on the ground who have influence to those prone to engage in gang activity or shootings."
Other crime statistics in Detroit as of last week include:
- --Aggravated assaults: 9,304, down from 9,821 in 2018
- --Robberies: 2,300, up from 2,262 in 2018
- --Sexual assaults: 853, down from 879 in 2018
Criminal homicides in Detroit
2019: 272*
2018: 261
2017: 267
2016: 302
2015: 295
2014: 300
2013: 333
2012: 386
2011: 344
2010: 308
2009: 364
2008: 342
2007: 392
2006: 354
2005: 374
2004: 387
2003: 369
2002: 402
2001: 395
2000: 396
1999: 415
1998: 430
1997: 469
1996: 428
1995: 475
1994: 541
1993: 579
1992: 595
1991: 615
1990: 582
1989: 624
1988: 630
1987: 686
1986: 648
1985: 635
1984: 514
1983: 581
1982: 515
1981: 502
1980: 549
1979: 451
1978: 498
1977: 478
1976: 662
1975: 607
1974: 714
1973: 672
1972: 601
1971: 577
1970: 495
1969: 439
1968: 389
1967: 281
* Based on preliminary crime data
